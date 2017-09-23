USS Harry S. Truman Makes Waves, Completes Carrier Qualifications

Norfolk, Virginia - After completing Carrier Qualifications and a successful ammunition onload during a 16-day underway, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returned to Naval Station Norfolk (NOB).

The completion of the underway was a major milestone for the crew checking another box on a long list of requirements before the ship deploys forward.



"All these underways are very necessary for Truman's state of readiness," said Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Dequon Smith. "It's another piece of the puzzle for getting us ready for the next underway and eventually a deployment."



After a two-day ammunition onload, Truman and Carrier Air Wing 1 now have the tools to fulfill their mission.



"Now that we've taken on over 1,600 tons of ordnance we have what we need to support the team and fight at any time," said Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Assyrian Bell.



Although Truman wasn't operating with a full airwing this underway, the crew managed to accumulate over 800 aircraft launches and recoveries.



"The more we get our Sailors on the flight deck, the more efficient we become," said Smith. "We have to make sure we're getting our new Sailors qualified and we did that this underway."



In addition to qualifying their own Sailors, Truman also helped certify training pilots flying T-45C Goshawks.



"With a few more training evolutions and time with our airwing, we are definitely heading in the right direction as far as when we will be ready," said Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Phillip Hickman.



Truman is currently moored at NOB preparing for Tailored Shipboard Test Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP).