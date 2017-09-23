Navy Continues to Foster Resiliency to Families of the Fallen

Washington, DC - Since 1936, the last Sunday in September has been designated as Gold Star Mother's Day to recognize and honor those who have lost a child serving in the United States Armed Forces.

In 2009, fallen service members' families were officially recognized and added by presidential proclamation, renaming the observance to Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day.



Members of the Armed Forces don't serve alone. Standing with each service member are parents, spouses, children and siblings providing support and love. This year, when the president signs the proclamation observing Sept. 24 as Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day, the nation has the opportunity to let the families who have suffered the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one while on active duty know that America will not forget them or their hero.



The Navy is committed to helping foster resiliency for families of fallen service members regardless of how they died. The Navy Gold Star Program honors Gold Star families throughout the year by hosting events that pay tribute to their lost loved ones, providing resources and opportunities to connect with one another.



For more information on the Navy Gold Star Program, visit www.facebook.com/navygoldstar or www.navygoldstar.com or call 1-888-509-8759.



Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), headquartered at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management. With more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide across 11 regions, 71 installations and 123 Naval Operations Support Centers, CNIC is responsible for the operations, maintenance and quality of life programs to support the Navy's fleet, fighter and family.