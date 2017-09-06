Maureen K. Ohlhausen Announces Selection of Ian R. Conner as an Acting Deputy Director of the Bureau of Competition

Washington, DC - Acting Federal Trade Commission Chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen announced today that she has selected Ian R. Conner, a partner in the Antitrust & Competition group at the law firm of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, to be an Acting Deputy Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, effective September 18, 2017.

“Ian’s broad experience in antitrust litigation, particularly in the healthcare and energy industries, will be indispensable as the FTC continues to promote growth, innovation and free-market principles by maintaining a vibrant, competitive U.S. economy,” Acting Chairman Ohlhausen said.

In private practice, Conner represented clients before the Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice and various state attorneys general. Prior to entering private practice, Conner was a trial attorney in the Transportation, Energy and Agriculture Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, which he joined through the Attorney General’s Honors Program. He also served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia. Mr. Conner received his law degree from William & Mary Law School. He served as an adjunct professor from 2008 to 2010 at William & Mary, teaching a course on antitrust and merger review.