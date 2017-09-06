Energy Department Announces Second Round of Midwest Entrepreneurship Program to Drive Technology Innovation

Washington, DC - The Energy Department today announced the opening of the application period for innovators to join the second cohort of Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI) at Argonne National Laboratory (ANL). CRI, one of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs, embeds top technical talent with ANL to perform early-stage research and development (R&D) that may lead to the launch of energy or manufacturing businesses in the future. DOE’s Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs address critical gaps in human capital development by providing stipends and institutional homes where talented postdoctoral scientific innovators can become first-time entrepreneurs.

Chain Reaction Innovations is a two-year postdoctoral research program for innovators focusing on energy and manufacturing technologies. At ANL, the innovators receive unprecedented access to world-leading R&D tools and facilities, as well as scientific and engineering expertise, business mentorship, and entrepreneurial training. The innovators also have access to the greater-Chicago business and research ecosystem, as well as that of surrounding states, which include numerous manufacturing hubs, Fortune 500 companies, incubators and accelerators, premier research universities, and investors.

Innovators inject fresh ideas and innovative approaches into our national laboratories. By leveraging the unique strengths and capabilities of the host national lab and the surrounding regional innovation ecosystem, Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Programs are ensuring that federal investments in early-stage R&D advance American technological innovation and competitiveness while contributing to regional economic development.

DOE plans to select up to six postdoctoral innovators to join Chain Reaction Innovations. Applicants may apply to this merit-based opportunity either indirectly or as a team of individuals. However, successful applicants are selected based on their individual merits. View the solicitation and submission instructions to apply. Also, sign up to join an information webinar and Q&A on Sept. 13.

EERE's Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) supports early-stage applied research & development of new materials, information, and processes that improve American manufacturing’s energy efficiency, as well as platform technologies for manufacturing clean energy products.