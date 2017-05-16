Assistant Secretary Brownfield Addresses Judges Nationwide on State Department Joint Efforts With U.S. Judiciary

Washington, DC - Today in Washington, D.C., Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) William R. Brownfield will engage judges and court employees across the country via a panel focusing on the role of the International Judicial Relations Committee of the U.S. Judicial Conference (IJRC). At this event, organized by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, Assistant Secretary Brownfield will highlight INL’s work with the U.S. judiciary to build strong justice sectors abroad. This partnership enhances the safety of Americans by helping international partners deal more effectively with complex transnational crimes like terrorism and illicit trafficking.

Two U.S. judges and Ambassador John O’Keefe, Executive Director of the Open World Leadership Center, will join the Assistant Secretary on the panel. The audience includes staff of Washington, D.C.-based federal judicial agencies as well as federal courts across the United States, which will connect to the panel via a livestream.

Through its innovative program of partnerships with judges, prosecutors, and public defenders nationwide, INL taps the expertise of domestic-based experts to promote good governance and effective approaches to crime overseas, thereby increasing U.S. security.