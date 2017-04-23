President Trump Approves Utah Disaster Declaration

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump declared a major disaster exists in the State of Utah and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms and flooding from February 7 to February 27, 2017.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms and flooding in the counties of Box Elder and Cache.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Robert J. Fenton, Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Nancy M. Casper as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.