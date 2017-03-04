President Trump is Working to Rebuild our Nation's Infrastructure

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump is taking action on his commitment to rebuilding the United States.

Tonight, President Trump is asking Congress to approve a $1 trillion investment in the infrastructure of the United States.

President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum to clear roadblocks to construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum declaring that the Dakota Access Pipeline serves the national interest and initiating the process to complete construction.

President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum to ensure that whenever possible all new American pipeline infrastructure projects use materials and equipment made in the United States.

President Trump signed an Executive Order expediting the environmental review and approval processes for domestic infrastructure projects.

A DESPERATE NEED FOR IMPROVEMENT: Our country’s public infrastructure is in poor condition, costing American households thousands of dollars each year.