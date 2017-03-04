President Trump is Working to Rebuild our Nation's Infrastructure

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump is taking action on his commitment to rebuilding the United States.
- Tonight, President Trump is asking Congress to approve a $1 trillion investment in the infrastructure of the United States.
- President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum to clear roadblocks to construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.
- President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum declaring that the Dakota Access Pipeline serves the national interest and initiating the process to complete construction.
- President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum to ensure that whenever possible all new American pipeline infrastructure projects use materials and equipment made in the United States.
- President Trump signed an Executive Order expediting the environmental review and approval processes for domestic infrastructure projects.
A DESPERATE NEED FOR IMPROVEMENT: Our country’s public infrastructure is in poor condition, costing American households thousands of dollars each year.
- According to the most recent report card from The American Society of Civil Engineers, America’s infrastructure received a “D +” grade.
- Analysis by The American Road & Transportation Builders Association found that over 55,000 American bridges are “structurally deficient.”
- The impact of the United States’ infrastructure investment gap per household is $3,100 in lost income, according to analysis from The American Society of Civil Engineers.