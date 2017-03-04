Vice President Mike Pence to Deliver Notre Dame Commencement

Washington, DC - Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the commencement address at the University of Notre Dame on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Vice President Pence will become the first sitting Vice President of the United States to address the graduates during their commencement ceremony.

“It is extraordinarily humbling to return to my home state and address the graduates of Notre Dame,” said Vice President Pence. “The young adults in the Class of 2017 will leave school with the charge and opportunity to make new discoveries and assume leadership roles that will make a profound impact benefiting the lives of millions of people. The hopes of their parents and our country go with them as they enter a world filled with optimism for the future.”

Vice President Pence will join a list of distinguished commencement speakers at the University of Notre Dame that include Presidents of the United States, Prime Ministers, leading journalists, military and government leaders, and numerous distinguished scholars.

During the ceremony, Notre Dame will also confer an honorary Doctor of Laws on the Vice President.

Vice President Pence was born and raised in Indiana. He received his undergraduate degree from Hanover College and his law degree from Indiana University. The Vice President was elected six times to represent East-Central Indiana in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2012 he was elected the 50th Governor of Indiana. On January 20, 2017, during the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump, Vice President Pence took the Oath of Office to become the 48th Vice President of the United States.