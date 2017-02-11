President Trump Approves Oklahoma Disaster Declaration

Washington, DC - The President today declared a major disaster exists in the State of Oklahoma and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm from January 13 to January 16, 2017.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in the counties of Beaver, Beckham, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods, and Woodward.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Robert J. Fenton, Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named John Long as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the determinations of further damage assessments.