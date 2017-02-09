First Lady Melania Trump Announces the Appointment of Anna Christina Niceta Lloyd as White House Social Secretary

Washington, DC - First Lady Melania Trump is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd as the White House Social Secretary. As the White House Social Secretary, Ms. Niceta Lloyd - known as Rickie - along with the First Lady, will be responsible for the planning and execution of events that take place at the White House. She will oversee all social events and gatherings, from Official State Dinners, White House social calendar events, official policy-related events, to the First Lady’s initiatives.

“Rickie brings with her over twenty-two years of solid diplomatic, political and social entertaining experience,” said First Lady Melania Trump. "I am looking forward to sharing my ideas and traditions of entertaining and social hospitality to America's house, my new home as well. That, along with Rickie's vast experience, I am even more excited."

Ms. Niceta Lloyd’s gracious entertaining style perfectly aligns with that of the First Lady. She worked with both Democratic and Republican JCCIC leadership in planning the last five Inaugurations. During her time at Design Cuisine she assisted the State Department's Office of Protocol in executing numerous State Luncheons, Summits and Conferences under Secretaries Albright, Powell, Rice, Clinton and Kerry. Her extensive experience includes events for the NRCC, DCCC, DNC, RNC, Speaker of the House and Secretary of the Senate. Most recently she executed events during President Trump's 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee celebrations.

Ms. Niceta Lloyd is married to Thomas Lloyd, grandson of the late Bunny Mellon, wife of Paul Mellon, friend and mentor to Jacqueline Kennedy.

Mrs. Mellon was instrumental in designing the White House Rose Garden with First Lady Mrs. Kennedy. Ms. Niceta Lloyd's formidable precision and elegance was greatly influenced by Mrs. Mellon. Ms. Niceta Lloyd, along with her husband and two children live in Chevy Chase, Maryland.