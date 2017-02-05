First Lady Melania Trump Announces Chief of Staff

Washington, DC - First Lady Melania Trump announced the appointment of Lindsay Reynolds, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the First Lady. As Chief of Staff, Lindsay Reynolds will be responsible for managing the agenda and day to day operations of the Office of the First Lady. Reynolds brings over fourteen years of experience in political fundraising, event management, and logistical expertise. She previously served in the White House under President George W. Bush.

"It has been an honor to take on the responsibility of the position of First Lady, with its long history as an important representative of the President, our family, and the traditions of our nation around the world,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “I am putting together a professional and highly-experienced team which will take time to do properly. I am excited to be organizing and bringing together such a dynamic and forward thinking group of individuals who will work together to make our country better for everyone.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve as the First Lady’s Chief of Staff," said Lindsay Reynolds. "The First Lady is thoughtfully selecting her team, establishing the Office of the First Lady and supporting her husband President Trump. In addition, I am working to ensure that the White House Visitors Office is fully staffed and operational and ready to accept tour requests for the public in the coming weeks after a traditional temporary closure during the transition period. In the meantime, we are using this time to tend to routine maintenance, updates and renovations along the tour route to ensure the guest experience is top notch.