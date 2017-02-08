Second Lady Karen Pence Announces Kristan King Nevins as Chief of Staff

Washington, DC - Second Lady Karen Pence announced the appointment of Kristan King Nevins as Chief of Staff to the Second Lady.

“I’m delighted to bring Kristan on board and tap her extensive experience in government, non-profit, and the private sector as we build our team in the Second Lady’s Office,” said Second Lady Karen Pence. “Kristan has a heart for public service and a deep passion for giving back; qualities that will serve as strong pillars in our mission to shine a spotlight on art therapy programs across America.”

Nevins brings more than fifteen years of experience in public relations, marketing, fundraising, international affairs and business.

"I am honored Mrs. Pence has asked me to serve as her Chief of Staff,” said Kristan King Nevins. “Mrs. Pence will play an integral role in supporting the Vice President, as well as the President and First Lady, in representing the American people. I am excited to be working with Mrs. Pence and I look forward to helping achieve the goals of the Second Lady’s Office.”

Previously, Nevins served as the Chief of Staff to First Lady Barbara Bush, in which she arranged more than 100 annual public events and coordinated successful fundraising efforts such as “A Celebration of Reading.” She went on to lead corporate fundraising and event planning for The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy and The Neediest Kids, a program of The National Center for Children.

Nevins also served in advising and management capacities for the White House National Security Staff, the U.S. Department of State, and the Central Intelligence Agency. Most recently, she served as Director of Strategy for SBD Advisors, a strategic positioning and communications firm.

Nevins earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and her Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.