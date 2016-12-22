Energy Department Announces Funding to Support Breakthrough Technologies for Advanced Manufacturing

Washington, DC - Today, the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced up to $35 million in available funding to support early-stage, innovative technologies and solutions in advanced manufacturing that are not significantly represented in EERE’s current portfolio.

EERE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) works with universities, national laboratories, and for-profit and nonprofit partners to identify and solve technology challenges in manufacturing. This new funding opportunity and its resulting projects will allow EERE to perform early-stage research and development of new technologies not currently covered in AMO’s technology portfolio and will encourage contributions from new partners. Successful projects will reduce the technical uncertainty and develop new knowledge associated with potential breakthrough materials, processes and tools for U.S. manufacturers that could improve their competitiveness and enhance their energy efficiency.

This funding opportunity addresses three topic areas that consist of multiple subtopics.

Topic Area 1: Advanced Materials – This topic area focuses on advancing innovative materials and the devices and systems that incorporate them for energy-saving opportunities and improved functionality.

Topic Area 2: Advanced Processes – This topic area focuses on advancing transformational, next-generation process technologies with the potential to significantly exceed the current state of the art.

Topic Area 3: Modeling and Analysis Tools for Materials and Manufacturing – This topic area focuses on optimizing how manufacturers use energy and materials across the lifecycle of their products through information technology and knowledge systems.

AMO anticipates making approximately 24 to 40 awards to fund projects for up to 36 months. Individual awards may vary from $250,000 to $2.5 million.

Read the 2015 DOE Quadrennial Technology Review (QTR) to learn more about the Energy Department’s technology strategy to effectively address the nation's energy needs. Specifically, Chapter 6 of the 2015 QTR, entitled “Innovating Clean Energy Technologies in Advanced Manufacturing,” focuses on technology opportunities in advanced manufacturing relevant to the Department of Energy.

The Energy Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy accelerates development and deployment of energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies and market-based solutions that strengthen U.S. energy security, environmental quality, and economic vitality. Learn more about EERE’s efforts supported by our Advanced Manufacturing Office to support early-stage, innovative technologies and solutions in advanced manufacturing.