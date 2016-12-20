FTC Approves American Air Liquide Holdings, Inc.’s Application to Divest Assets to Reliant Holdings, Ltd.

Washington, DC - Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission has approved an application from American Air Liquide Holdings, Inc. to sell to Reliant Holdings, Ltd. certain assets related to production of bulk liquid carbon dioxide and dry ice at facilities in Galva, and Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

The divestiture is required by the FTC’s July 2016 final order settling charges that the $13.4 billion merger of industrial gas producers American Air Liquide Holdings, Inc. and Airgas, Inc. would likely harm competition in several U.S. and regional markets.

The Commission vote to approve the divestiture was 3-0. (FTC File No. 161 0045, Docket No. C-4574; the staff contact is Roberta Baruch, Bureau of Competition, 202-326-2861)