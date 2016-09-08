English for All: A New Identity for U.S. Government English Programs

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of State and Peace Corps are launching “English for All,” a new initiative highlighting the U.S. government’s commitment to help people around the world learn American English. The U.S. government invests more than $200 million a year in English instruction programs, providing a gateway to opportunity for millions worldwide. English for All provides a unified brand to promote all English language teaching programs run by the State Department and Peace Corps.

The English for All website will serve as a resource for foreign audiences interested in learning about the range of English programs supported by the U.S. government, and for Americans looking to serve their country by teaching English abroad.

English for All is the culmination of this Administration’s drive to promote English-language skills globally. English-language instruction programs include the State Department Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Program, English Language Specialist Program, and English Language Fellow Program, as well as the Peace Corps Volunteer and Peace Corps Response Volunteer programs. The U.S government also provides online American English tools and resources for both teachers and learners, including the American English Facebook page.