FTC Approves Energy Labeling Rule Changes and Seeks Comment on Others

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission has approved amendments to the Energy Labeling Rule to improve access to energy labels online and improve labels for refrigerators, ceiling fans, central air conditioners, and water heaters. The Rule helps consumers consider the energy cost of consumer products by requiring yellow EnergyGuide labels on certain appliances to help consumers compare similar models. The labels provide consumers with an estimated annual operating cost and an energy consumption rating, and a range for comparing the highest and lowest energy consumption for all similar models.

In addition to these amendments, the Commission seeks comment on a proposal to eliminate certain marking provisions for plumbing products as well as new labeling for portable air conditioners, large-diameter and high-speed small-diameter ceiling fans, and instantaneous electric water heaters.

The Commission vote approving the two Federal Register Notices was 3-0. They will be published in the Federal Register soon. Comments must be received by November 14, 2016. All comments received will be posted at www.ftc.gov/policy/public-comments . (FTC File No. R611004; the staff contact is Hampton Newsome, Bureau of Consumer Protection, 202-326-2889)

