Montana police give traffic violators the bird

Billings, Montana - They really know how to celebrate Thanksgiving in Montana. Police in Billings have been handing out frozen turkeys instead of tickets to traffic violators, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].

A local business owner foot the bill for the birds in celebration of the holiday. But, only drivers with no outstanding warrants for having run afoul of the law in the past are eligible to receive the birds.