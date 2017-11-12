Weekend tasks for healthy eating all week

Rochester, Minnesota - It isn't easy to prepare home-cooked, healthy meals all week long. But your chances of success are much higher if you're not starting from scratch every night. Realizing this, dedicate a small chunk of your weekend to getting a jump on healthy cooking for the week. Tackle one or two easy, time-consuming cooking tasks while you binge-watch your favorite TV shows. Or simply roast a chicken while you work in your garden or read a novel.

