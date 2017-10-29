How to roast any vegetable

Rochester, Minnesota - If you don't think you like vegetables, it's time to try roasting. Your oven can caramelize and sweeten a whole cornucopia of produce - including Brussels sprouts, broccoli, asparagus, tomatoes and even cabbage.

It's easy to roast a big batch of one vegetable or to combine a few favorites. Just be sure to pair vegetables of similar consistencies, so they'll be ready to eat at the same time. Try root vegetables with winter squash. Or mix soft vegetables, such as zucchini, summer squash and bell peppers.

