Have a yen for ramen noodles?

Imperial, California - The slurping sounds you make when you're sucking down a bowl of ramen noodles can be quite disconcerting. But, now there's a way to avoid embarrassment when visiting your favorite Japanese eatery.

The Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] reports that a Japanese company is selling ramen forks that detect the slurping and cover it up with an apparently more pleasant noise. This miracle of modern technology costs just about 15,000 yen [$130], allowing you to enjoy your noodles without unwanted sideways glances from other diners.