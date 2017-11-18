Trafon Group Recalls Chicken and Pork Products

Washington, DC - Trafon Group, a Puerto Nuevo, P.R. establishment, is recalling approximately 297,828 pounds of chicken and pork products that were not presented at the U.S. point-of-entry for inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ready-to-eat (RTE) pork and chicken and raw intact pork items were produced on various dates between April 26, 2017 and Sept. 27, 2017 by multiple Canadian establishments. The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing 10 franks of “Harvest Creek CHICKEN FRANKS” with “Best by/Use by” dates of 12/07/2017 with lot code 93023.

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing 10 franks of “Harvest Creek CHICKEN FRANKS” with “Best by/Use by” dates of 12/10/2017 with lot code 93023.

48-lb. cases containing 8 6-lb. logs of “OLYMEL PLUS IMPORTED PORK SHOULDER PICNIC AND HAM” with lot codes of 71160.

24-lb. cases containing 2 12-lb. logs of “Polean Fully COOKED Imported Ham” with lot codes of 727025.

Cartons containing 4 plastic wrapped frozen pork loins with random weights.

Cartons containing 4 plastic wrapped frozen pork loins with random weights and case codes of Cert. 828131/Canada 80.

Cartons containing 4 plastic wrapped frozen pork loins with random weights and case codes of Cert. 828132/Canada 80.

2.29-lb packages containing center cut pork chops labeled "CHULETA DE CERDO CORTE CENTRO CANADA" with "Best by/Use by" dates of 10/31/2018.

These items were shipped to retail, hotel, restaurant and institutional locations in Puerto Rico.

The problem was discovered on Nov. 10, 2017 when FSIS personnel were performing routine import verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.