U.S. Department of State Supports Energy Diversification in the Caribbean

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of State announced $4.3 million in funding to support energy diversification in the Caribbean. The announcement was made at the U.S. and Caribbean Prosperity Roundtable November 15 in Miami. This funding, programmed through the Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources, USAID, and the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), will advance the Caribbean Energy Security Initiative and the Caribbean 2020 Strategy by providing energy-related technical assistance, grant funding for project preparation, and new opportunities for globally competitive U.S. energy firms and exports.

The U.S. and Caribbean Prosperity Roundtable brought together Caribbean ministers and U.S. executives from the private sector to spur investment and address obstacles and opportunities for economic collaboration. This year's Roundtable was led by the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Kenneth Merten and affirmed the U.S. government’s commitment to increase the security, the prosperity, and the well-being of the people of the United States and the Caribbean.