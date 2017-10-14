FBI Seeking Individual Who May Have Information Regarding the Identity of a Child Sexual Assault Victim

Washington, DC - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown female who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as Jane Doe 39, are being disseminated to the public and can be found online at the FBI website:

http://www.fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.

The video depicting the unidentified female, Jane Doe 39, shown with a child, was first noted by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in April of 2016; therefore, the video is believed to have been produced prior to this date.

Jane Doe 39 is described as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35, with long black hair. At the time the video was produced, Jane Doe 39 was wearing a white, yellow, blue, and red floral dress. In addition, Jane Doe 39 could be heard speaking Vietnamese. Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This case is being investigated as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/ecap/unknown-individual---jane-doe-39