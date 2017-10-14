Border Patrol Agents Arrest 4, Recover Stolen Gun

Blythe, California - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Integrated Targeting Team in Blythe, California, stopped a vehicle near Ehrenberg, Arizona, Wednesday morning and learned that three of four occupants had warrants for their arrest.

Agents learned of the warrants after stopping the vehicle to conduct an immigration inspection. After taking the subjects into custody, agents searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm pistol reported stolen in Eloy, Arizona, along with a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

All four individuals, identified as U.S. citizens, and the firearm were turned over to the La Paz County Sherriff’s Department.

“This is another example of the Border Patrol working with our law enforcement partners to keep our community and our country safe,” said Chief Patrol Agent Anthony J. Porvaznik. “In this case, a stolen firearm was taken off the street and the criminal violators were arrested on multiple charges and warrants.”

Integrated Targeting Teams were established in Yuma Sector to enhance U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s counter network approach. They perform synchronized targeting of high-risk transnational and illicit criminal organizations.

Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers may remain anonymous.