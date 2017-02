President Trump's Call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump Tuesday spoke by phone with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey about the close, long-standing relationship between the United States and Turkey and their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

President Trump reiterated U.S. support to Turkey as a strategic partner and NATO ally, and welcomed Turkey’s contributions to the counter-ISIS campaign.