Paid Protestors

Washington, DC - "There's no doubt that many of the demonstrators who seek to disrupt President Donald Trump's term in office do it as a way to vent their ideological views. But are there paid agitators among them," asks Dan Weber, president of the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson exposed the man behind a blatant and phony online attempt to so-called 'operatives,' offering cash to attend protest rallies. On his program Wednesday night, Carlson actually interviewed a man calling himself Dom Tullipso who claimed he created an organization called Demand Protest to disrupt President-elect Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Carlson proved the man to be a liar and shouted him down, saying: "This is a sham, your company isn't real, your website is fake. This is a hoax. [Tullipso] is not your real name; we ran you through law enforcement-level background checks."

Weber says that every citizen has a right to express his views on issues, it is guaranteed in the Constitution. "But it is one thing for individuals to express their views. It's another thing for organized 'operatives' to threaten the stability of the nation."

The 'fake news' that Mr. Tullipso was spreading was revealed for what it was. But the issue of paid protestors is not a new one. A few days after the elections in November, an alleged Associated Press report appeared on the ABC News Web site claiming that an Arizona man had been paid $3,500 to protest against Donald Trump. It, too, proved to be a fake.

Why is it important to investigate reports of paid protestors at any political demonstration, including anti-Trump rallies? Weber says that "If they are untrue, we have a right to know, and if they are true we need to be aware of the potential peril to our democracy."

