Secretary of State John Kerry To Deliver Remarks on Middle East Peace

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will deliver remarks on Middle East peace at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the U.S. Department of State's Dean Acheson Auditorium.

The Secretary’s remarks will be open to the press. This event will be livestreamed at State.gov.

Broadcast-quality video of the Secretary’s remarks will be available for download here. Follow @StateDept on Twitter for live coverage of the Secretary’s remarks and more information.

Pre-set for cameras: 10:00 a.m. from the 23rd Street entrance lobby. Final access for writers and still photographers: 10:30 a.m. from the 23rd Street entrance lobby.

Media representatives may attend this event upon presentation of one of the following: (1) A U.S. Government-issued identification card (Department of State, White House, Congress, Department of Defense or Foreign Press Center), (2) a media-issued photo identification card, or (3) a letter from their employer on letterhead verifying their employment as a journalist, accompanied by an official photo identification card (driver's license, passport)