Amendment to the Terrorist Designations of Lashkar e-Tayyiba

Washington, DC - Through its authorities under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, the State Department announces the amendment of the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity designations of Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT) to include the alias Al-Muhammadia Students (AMS).

The consequences of the FTO and E.O. 13224 designations include a prohibition against knowingly providing, or attempting or conspiring to provide, material support or resources to, or engaging in transactions with this organization, and the blocking of all property and interests in property of designated persons subject to U.S. jurisdiction. The Department of State took these actions in consultation with the Departments of Justice and the Treasury. This designation is being timed in coordination with today’s Treasury designation of two LeT senior leaders, Muhammad Sarwar and Shahid Mahmood.



In December 2001, the Department of State designated LeT as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Since the original designation occurred, LeT has repeatedly changed its name and created front organizations in an effort to avoid sanctions. To that effect, Al-Muhammadia Students is the student wing of LeT. Founded in 2009, AMS is a subsidiary of LeT and has worked with LeT senior leaders to organize recruiting courses and other activities for youth.