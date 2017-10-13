Success for Assemblymember Garcia’s Imperial County Economic Stimulant Bill

Imperial, California - Yesterday, Governor Brown signed Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia’s (D-Coachella) AB 755, Capital Investment Incentive Program. This measure was sponsored by the County of Imperial in efforts to boost their ability to attract large manufacturing facilities and industries such renewable energy, to invest within the community.

The bill would extend the sunset for one year, until January 1, 2019, of the Capitol Investment Incentive Program, which allows a local government to offer local tax abatement to qualified manufacturers if it chooses.

“The extension of this program with allow Imperial County, which currently holds the state’s highest percentage of unemployment, sufficient time to take full advantage of this much needed economic driver. The ability to bring in these types manufacturers and industries such as renewable energy, would provide critical jobs and tax revenue for the area,” said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

“The Capital Investment Incentive Program is a significant economic development tool that Imperial County takes advantage of to attract businesses, specifically renewable energy and advanced technologies,” stated Chairman Michael Kelley, District 3 Supervisor. “These businesses result in benefits to our community’s economy and we are grateful to Assemblymember Garcia for his efforts to extend the program.”

Earlier this month, another legislative request from Imperial County, AB 798, Local Government: Counties: Consolidation Of Offices was signed into law. This bill would save the county significant costs by converting the Public Administrator's Office from an elected to an appointed position, and allow the appointment of the same person to the offices of Public Administrator and Public Guardian.

Sunday, is the deadline for Governor Brown to sign 2017 legislation. Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia eagerly awaits the successful outcome of his remaining measures.