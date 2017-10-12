Brawley Walmart Supercenter Remodel Focuses on Convenience, Customer Service

Brawley, California - Brawley residents will get their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 250 Wildcat Dr. on Friday, as the much-anticipated project is completed. A grand reopening ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 8 a.m.

Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:

State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays

Completely remodeled pharmacy with private consultation room

Addition of fabrics to the craft department

Enhanced infants’ department with strollers at floor level and easier access to everyday essentials such as diapers and formula

Larger assortment of industrial and power tools in hardware

Refreshed layout in home and apparel with additional assortment

New lighting in bakery, produce and cosmetics

“We’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier,” said Store Manager Carmen Jacquez. “We’re excited for everyone to come see how we are helping give time back to our Brawley customers with a new and improved shopping experience.”

Customers are invited to attend a grand reopening celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 28. There will be activities for kids, free hot dogs, samples and customer giveaways.

Job Opportunities

At Walmart, associates have access to competitive wages, affordable benefits, and the chance to build a career. More than 75 percent of store management teams started as hourly associates and 40 percent of those promotions went to associates within the first year of their employment.