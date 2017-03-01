IID’s new customer care web portal now live

Imperial, California - Imperial Irrigation District went live today with its new web portal that provides a wealth of information for energy customers at their fingertips - IID Customer Connect.

IID’s energy customers can now pay bills easily, enroll in paperless billing, stay alert with outage updates, monitor and manage energy usage, find energy saving tips, learn about energy saving programs, rebates and more.

The new system provides a single location for account access, payment processing, data and usage information, service requests and notifications and alerts. It is compatible with all web browsers. To access it, please visit www.iid.com/connect.

Because the system is completely new, users of the previous system will need to re-register on the new site. To access the new system, customers will need to register with their account number, provide the last four digits of the social security number of the primary account holder and have a valid email address.

IID Customer Connect will also feature an application for smartphone and tablet users. It will be available for download on both Android and iOS devices from the Apple App Store and Google Play starting the week of March 8.