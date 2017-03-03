Calexico City Council seeking Fire Station closure solutions

Calexico, California - The Heffernan Memorial District and the Calexico City Council will address possible solutions to the Fire Station closure on the west side this coming Monday March 5th @ 5:30pm at city Hall.

Heffernan Memorial has expressed interest in assisting the city to avoid the Station closure. Our hospital on wheels is important to our border city and we cannot afford ANY service interruptions. Please attend and stay informed of this critical issue. I urge my fellow council members to take all considerations and efforts responsibly. As Fire Chief Mercado says, "We can do this Calexico!"