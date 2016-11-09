Imperial County Auditor-Controller Department Receives Award for Counties Financial Transpactions Reporting

El Centro, California - Last week, the Imperial County Auditor-Controller Department received the Award for Counties Financial Transactions Reporting by the California State Controller’s Office for its year-end Financial Transaction Report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2015. This award was given to the Auditor-Contoller Department in recognition of the professionalism demonstrated by preparing accurate and timely financial reports.

“This award is primarily a recognition of all the hard work that my employees do,” said Douglas Newland, Imperial County Auditor-Controller. “It takes a lot of time and care to produce these reports accurately and in a timely manner, along with all of the other duties that they have. I am very proud of my staff for receiving this award.”

The Award for Counties Financial Transactions Reporting is presented to California counties that meet the review criteria of the award program, which consists of several important responsibilities that are necessary in order to effectively demonstrate professional, accurate, and timely financial reports. It is important for governments to provide effective financial information to constituencies in a consistent and clear format. The process of financial reporting provides reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes.