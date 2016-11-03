County of Imperial Awarded $3.4 Million Community Development Block Grant to Address Community Needs

Sacramento, California - The County of Imperial received an award notification from the California Department of Housing and Community Development that they have been awarded $3.4 million to address community needs through several projects that were included in the grant application. The grant, originating from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will go towards ten projects that will improve public safety, facilities, services and water treatment in several communities of Imperial County.

“This is great news for our County and the ten projects that will be able to move forward with this financial support,” said Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Terrazas, District 2 representative. “I want to commend Mrs. Colio Warren and her staff for their success in securing this grant that will greatly benefit our community.”

“We greatly appreciate this grant award from the California Department of Housing and Community Development,” said Imperial County Community and Economic Development Manager Esperanza Colio Warren. “This was a highly competitive grant and to have been awarded this much is a testament of the County’s commitment to address the needs of our community. I especially wish to thank our Imperial County Board of Supervisors for their support of this grant opportunity."

The Winterhaven Public Safety Facility and improvements to the water and sewer facilities in the communities of Palo Verde, Poe Subdivision and Winterhaven are crucial projects that will bring essential services to remote communities in Imperial County. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program provides communities with resources to address a wide range of unique community development needs.

For more information about the projects that are being funded by the CDBG grant, contact the Imperial County Community and Economic Development office at (442) 265-1100 or visit their website.