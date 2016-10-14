Imperial County Registrar of Voters Launches Early Voting Program; Reminds of Voter Registration Deadline

Imperial, California - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters Office is launching a new early voting program that will allow registered voters to cast their ballots prior to the November 8, 2016 Election Day from the Imperial County Department of Social Services Mobile Office. The Mobile Office is a 36 foot RV that will visit eleven different communities throughout Imperial County on designated days to make voting more convenient and accessible.

“It is my hope that this program will help to increase voter participation and provide an opportunity for registered voters who feel they may have a conflict or will be unavailable to vote in person on November 8th,” said Imperial County Registrar of Voters Debbie Porter.

Locations & Times for Early Mobile Voting:

October 15: 10 am-3 pm; El Centro Public Library; 1140 North Imperial Avenue, El Centro

October 19: 8 am-11 am; Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo; 8027 CA-111, Niland

1 pm-4 pm; Calipatria Library; 105 South Lake Avenue, Calipatria

October 20: 8 am-11 am; Salton Community Services District; 1209 Van Buren St., Salton City

1 pm-4 pm; Americas Best Value Inn; 351 West Main Street, Westmorland

October 22: 10 am-3 pm; Walmart Supercenter parking lot; 2540 Rockwood Avenue, Calexico

October 26: 8 am-11 am; Heber Community Center; 1132 Heber Avenue, Heber

1 pm-4 pm; Seeley Fire Department; 1826 Park Street, Seeley

October 29: 10 am-3 pm; Brawley Public Library; 400 Main Street, Brawley

November 2: 8 am-11 am; Imperial County Fire Department; 518 Railroad Avenue, Winterhaven

1 pm-4 pm; Holtville City Library; 101 East Sixth Street, Holtville, CA

In addition to voting early at the Imperial County Mobile Office on one of the days listed above, the Imperial County Registrar of Voters office will be open on Saturday, November 5, 2016 and Sunday, November 6, 2016 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for weekend voting.

Election Day is November 8, 2016. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can locate their voter status and poll sites by contacting the Registrar’s office or by accessing the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.ca.gov and clicking on the “My Voter Status” tab.

Voter Registration Deadline

The deadline to register or re-register to vote for the November 8th General Election is Monday, October 24, 2016. If you submit a registration application after October 24, 2016, your application will be processed for future elections.

To register to vote in California, you must be a United States Citizen, a resident of California, 18 years of age or older on Election Day, not currently found to be mentally incompetent by a court of law and not currently imprisoned or on parole for the conviction of a felony.

Eligible residents can register to vote online at www.registertovote.ca.gov, in person at the Registrar of Voters office at the County Administration Building in El Centro, or by mailing in a California Voter Registration Application. The application can be located at your local city hall, library DMV office or post office.

The Registrar of Voters Office hours of operation are, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and they are located at 940 West Main Street, Suite 206, El Centro, CA.

For more information, visit the County of Imperial website at www.co.imperial.ca.us or contact the Registrar of Voters’ office at (442) 265-1060.