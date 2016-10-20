Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia hosts Workshop to Increase Investment Tools in Imperial County

Calexico, California - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia in partnership with public finance industry experts will host a workshop on Thursday for public agencies in Imperial Valley seeking to expand their financing tool-box. Enhanced Infrastructure Financing Districts (EIFD) and the Community Revitalization Authority, also known as AB 2, will be the topics discussed during the workshop being held at the San Diego State – Calexico campus. This will be an opportunity for staff in public finance and elected officials to learn and better understand how to utilize these financing mechanisms that could help fund public improvement projects in their community.

“I am pleased to help bring this informative workshop to the Imperial Valley. I believe these tools could help increase investments in our local communities. A major challenge to building public improvements is securing financing, particularly for projects that costs millions. This workshop will provide our public agency leaders an opportunity to learn from experts on how to use EIFD’s and the Community Revitalization Authority law, to help fund important community projects,” commented Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella). “By improving our understanding of these public finance tools, we can better strategize on increasing investments that will benefit the citizens of Imperial County,” he concluded.

The workshop will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2016, in the Art Gallery room at the San Diego State – Imperial Valley Campus, 720 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231 from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The workshop will be led by Professor Mark Pisano, who currently teaches Public Administration at the University of Southern California and previously served as the Executive Director for the Southern California Association of Governments for 31 years. He will be accompanied by Dan Massiello and Joseph Dieguez with Kosmont Companies, a nationally recognized firm that specializes in real estate, financial advisory and economic development services. Last year, Assemblyman Garcia and Luis Alejo introduced AB 2, the Community Revitalization Authority, which was signed by the Governor. This legislation authorizes local governments to establish Community Revitalization and Investment Authorities to use tax increment revenue to improve infrastructure, assist businesses, and support affordable housing in disadvantaged communities.