Acting Governor Newsom Orders Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff

Sacramento, California - Acting Governor Gavin Newsom today ordered Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff and issued the following statement in response to the shooting in Tehama County:

"Jennifer and I once again join the people of California in extending our deepest condolences to the loved ones of victims lost to a senseless barrage of gun violence, this time at an elementary school and other locations in Rancho Tehama. Our collective hearts ache for this California community on this darkest of days – and we pledge to never forget those affected and to never stop working on their behalf to prevent future gun tragedies.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder that, while California moves to implement and enforce the toughest gun safety protections in the nation, we will never truly stem the national epidemic of indiscriminate gun violence until Congress starts valuing human life ahead of the national gun lobby and offers immediate action, not empty platitudes.”