Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. Thursday announced the following appointments:

Andrew G. LaMar, 52, of Woodland, has been appointed deputy director of communications at the California Department of Human Resources. LaMar has served as communications director in the Office of California State Senator Robert Hertzberg since 2015. He was assistant communications director at the California Department of Education in 2015 and principal consultant at the California State Senate Office of Research from 2013 to 2014. LaMar served as chief of staff in the Office of California State Senate Majority Leader Ellen Corbett from 2012 to 2013, where he was director of communications from 2011 to 2012. He was director of media relations at the California Medical Association from 2008 to 2011 and director of communications in the Office of California State Senate President pro Tempore Don Perata from 2006 to 2008. LaMar was a press relations organizer at Rebuilding California in 2006. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $115,008. LaMar is a Democrat.

Donald Webb, 65, of Hesperia, has been appointed to the 28th District Agricultural Association, San Bernardino County Fair Board of Directors. Webb served as recreation supervisor at the Hesperia Recreation and Park District from 1994 to 2015. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Webb is a Republican.

Nicole Shelton, 34, of Hollister, has been appointed to the 33rd District Agricultural Association, San Benito County Fair Board of Directors. Shelton has been a physician assistant at Hollister Pediatrics since 2016. She was a physician assistant in pediatric cardiothoracic surgery at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, Stanford from 2011 to 2016. She earned a Master of Public Health Education degree from Touro University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Shelton is registered without party preference.