CDFA announces two vacancies on the Rendering Industry Advisory Board

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), Meat, Poultry and Egg Safety Branch (MPES) is announcing two vacancies on the Rendering Industry Advisory Board (RIAB). The RIAB makes recommendations to the CDFA secretary on all matters pertaining to the MPES Rendering Program, including:

Adoption, modification, and repeal of regulations and procedures for employment, training, supervision, and compensation of inspectors and other personnel

Rate and collection of license fees and penalties

Acquisition and use of equipment

Posting and noticing changes in bylaws, general procedures, or orders

All matters pertaining to Food and Agricultural Code Division 9, Part 3, Chapter 5, including, but not limited to, the inspection and enforcement program, its annual budget, necessary fees to provide adequate services, and regulations required to accomplish the purposes of the chapter

The vacancies are for a public member and an industry member and the term for both is 36 months. Applicants for the public member position should have experience and expertise in water quality, publicly-owned treatment works, and water infrastructure or law enforcement. Applicants for the industry member position must be affiliated with a licensed renderer, collection center, dead animal hauler, or registered transporter of inedible kitchen grease. Members of the board receive no compensation but are entitled to reimbursement for transportation to and from meetings and per diem expenses for lodging, meals, and incidental expenses. Applicants interested in being considered for RIAB appointment should send a resume by November 3, 2017 to:

Laura Barlow, Rendering Lead

Meat, Poultry and Egg Safety Branch 1220 N Street

Sacramento, California 95814