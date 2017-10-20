Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Danielle Anderson, 31, of Camarillo, has been appointed to the California State Independent Living Council. Anderson has been executive director at the Independent Living Resource Center of Santa Barbara since 2014. She was a community living advocate at the Independent Living Resource Center of Ventura from 2013 to 2014. Anderson served as a staff services analyst at the California Department of Health Care Services from 2012 to 2013 and as a management services technician at the California Department of Rehabilitation from 2008 to 2012. She was a project assistant at the California Health Incentives Improvement Project from 2007 to 2008. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Anderson is registered without party preference.

Marcia Chauvin, 78, of Clearlake, has been reappointed to the 49th District Agricultural Association, Lake County Fair Board of Directors, where she has served since 2007. Chauvin was an administrative assistant for Clear Lake Church of the Nazarene from 1992 to 2007. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Chauvin is a Republican.

Kim Hansen, 59, of Kelseyville, has been appointed to the 49th District Agricultural Association, Lake County Fair Board of Directors. Hansen has been an executive assistant at the Lake County Association Realtors since 2015. She was a human resource assistant at L-3 Communications from 2014 to 2015 and at Ixia Communications from 2010 to 2012. Hansen was a recruiter at Volt Workforce Solutions from 1989 to 2010. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hansen is a Democrat.

Thomas Turner, 41, of Lakeport, has been appointed to the 49th District Agricultural Association, Lake County Fair Board of Directors. Turner has been an independent contractor since 2015 and resident manager at the Northport MH and RV Park since 2010. He was a residential and commercial electrical foreman at R.C. Electric/C.R. Electric from 2007 to 2010 and warranty manager and superintendent at Reynen and Bardis Communities from 2004 to 2007. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Turner is registered without party preference.