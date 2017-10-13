Wineries step-up for fire recovery effort

Napa Valley, California - Northern California wineries are already at work raising funds for fire recovery efforts. E&J Gallo Winery today announced a $1 million donation to be divided among the American Red Cross, the California Wildfires Relief Fund, the Community Foundation of Sonoma, and the Napa Valley Community Foundation. Gallo will also match employee donations two-for-one.

“It is devastating to learn that our colleagues, friends, growers and neighbors have suffered such great losses,” said Gallo Winery CEO Joseph E. Gallo. “We hope they are given the strength, fortitude, and endurance to deal with these adversities.”

Additionally, a Go Fund Me page has emerged, initiated by the Central Valley’s Fäsi Estate Winery, of Friant, Fresno County. The funds raised through this effort will be donated to the Napa Valley Community Foundation.