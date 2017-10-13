Governor Brown Declares State of Emergency to Increase Supply of Hepatitis A Vaccines

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued an emergency proclamation that allows the state to increase its supply of hepatitis A vaccines in order to control the current outbreak. Immunizations from the federal vaccine program have been distributed to at-risk populations in affected areas, but additional supplies are needed. Today’s proclamation gives the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) authority to immediately purchase vaccines directly from manufacturers and distribute them to impacted communities.

Later today, CDPH officials will host a call for reporters regarding the current hepatitis A outbreak and efforts to increase the supply of adult hepatitis A vaccines. Credentialed media may join the 2:00 p.m. PDT call by dialing 800-230-1059; when prompted, provide the title of the call: “Hepatitis A CDPH.”