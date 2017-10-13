California fairs serving during fire emergency

Sacramento, California - As wildfires continue to spread in California, a number of the state’s local fairs as well as the State Fair have come forward to provide emergency shelter for evacuees and their animals, and to offer space for fire camps. This is one of many ways fairs serve their communities in times of need.

As of yesterday, 17 fairgrounds, from Costa Mesa to Boonville, were hosting approximately 2,000 evacuees; nearly 1,700 animals, including horses, pets, llamas and a tortoise; and 7,261 emergency response personnel and their equipment.

The fairs serving during this time are as follows: