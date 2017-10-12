Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 41 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – DNA evidence.
- AB 90 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Criminal gangs.
- AB 228 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – Collectibles: sale of autographed memorabilia.
- AB 258 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Child care and development services: individualized county child care subsidy plan: County of Fresno.
- AB 280 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Rape Kit Backlog Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
- AB 300 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Child care and development services: individualized county child care subsidy plans: Counties of Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz.
- AB 340 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnosis, and Treatment Program: trauma screening.
- AB 377 by Assemblymember Jim L. Frazier Jr. (D-Discovery Bay) – Child care subsidy plans: Counties of San Diego and Solano.
- AB 404 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Foster care.
- AB 422 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – California State University: Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree Program.
- AB 435 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Child care subsidy plans: Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, and Sonoma.
- AB 501 by Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-Los Angeles) – Mental health: community care facilities.
- AB 507 by Assemblymember Blanca E. Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Resource families: training topics.
- AB 603 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Child care: alternative payment programs: child care providers: electronic payments: notice of service changes.
- AB 604 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Nonminor dependents: extended foster care benefits.
- AB 752 by Assemblymember Blanca E. Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Child care: state preschool programs: expulsion.
- AB 755 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Local agencies: capital investment incentive program.
- AB 766 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Foster youth: students of the California State University and California Community Colleges.
- AB 801 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – County of San Diego Citizens Redistricting Commission.
- AB 819 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – California State University: regulations.
- AB 901 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – County of San Diego: local elections.
- AB 1006 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Foster youth.
- AB 1104 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) – The California Political Cyberfraud Abatement Act.
- AB 1106 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Child care and development services: alternative payment programs.
- AB 1157 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – School property: school district advisory committees: teacher and school district employee housing: property tax exemption.
- AB 1410 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Penalty assessments: emergency services and children’s health care coverage funding.
- AB 1444 by Assemblymember Catharine Baker (R-Dublin) – Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority: demonstration project.
- AB 1530 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – Urban forestry.
- AB 1535 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Corporations: dissolutions: separate shareholder agreements.
- SB 12 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – Foster youth: postsecondary education: financial aid assistance.
- SB 61 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Emergency Food for Families Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
- SB 138 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – School meal programs: free and reduced-price meals: universal meal service.
- SB 145 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Autonomous vehicles: testing on public roads.
- SB 213 by Senator Holly J. Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) – Placement of children: criminal records check.
- SB 250 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Pupil meals: Child Hunger Prevention and Fair Treatment Act of 2017.
- SB 329 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Manufactured homes: financial assistance programs.
- SB 336 by Senator Joel Anderson (R-Alpine) – Exonerated inmates: transitional services.
- SB 380 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – CalWORKs: child support.
- SB 469 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Child support guidelines: low-income adjustments.
- SB 612 by Senator Holly J. Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) – Foster care: transitional housing.
The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:
- AB 26 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Child care and development: child care resource and referral programs: assistance to license-exempt child care providers.
- AB 1064 by Assemblymember Ian C. Calderon (D-Whittier) – California State University: student discretionary expenses survey.
- AB 1239 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Building standards: electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
- SB 318 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – California State University: personal services contracts.