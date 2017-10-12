Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 41 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – DNA evidence.

AB 90 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Criminal gangs.

AB 228 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – Collectibles: sale of autographed memorabilia.

AB 258 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Child care and development services: individualized county child care subsidy plan: County of Fresno.

AB 280 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Rape Kit Backlog Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.

AB 300 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Child care and development services: individualized county child care subsidy plans: Counties of Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz.

AB 340 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnosis, and Treatment Program: trauma screening.

AB 377 by Assemblymember Jim L. Frazier Jr. (D-Discovery Bay) – Child care subsidy plans: Counties of San Diego and Solano.

AB 404 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Foster care.

AB 422 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – California State University: Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree Program.

AB 435 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Child care subsidy plans: Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, and Sonoma.

AB 501 by Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-Los Angeles) – Mental health: community care facilities.

AB 507 by Assemblymember Blanca E. Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Resource families: training topics.

AB 603 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Child care: alternative payment programs: child care providers: electronic payments: notice of service changes.

AB 604 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Nonminor dependents: extended foster care benefits.

AB 752 by Assemblymember Blanca E. Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Child care: state preschool programs: expulsion.

AB 755 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Local agencies: capital investment incentive program.

AB 766 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Foster youth: students of the California State University and California Community Colleges.

AB 801 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – County of San Diego Citizens Redistricting Commission.

AB 819 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – California State University: regulations.

AB 901 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – County of San Diego: local elections.

AB 1006 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Foster youth.

AB 1104 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) – The California Political Cyberfraud Abatement Act.

AB 1106 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Child care and development services: alternative payment programs.

AB 1157 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – School property: school district advisory committees: teacher and school district employee housing: property tax exemption.

AB 1410 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Penalty assessments: emergency services and children’s health care coverage funding.

AB 1444 by Assemblymember Catharine Baker (R-Dublin) – Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority: demonstration project.

AB 1530 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – Urban forestry.

AB 1535 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Corporations: dissolutions: separate shareholder agreements.

SB 12 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – Foster youth: postsecondary education: financial aid assistance.

SB 61 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Emergency Food for Families Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.

SB 138 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – School meal programs: free and reduced-price meals: universal meal service.

SB 145 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Autonomous vehicles: testing on public roads.

SB 213 by Senator Holly J. Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) – Placement of children: criminal records check.

SB 250 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Pupil meals: Child Hunger Prevention and Fair Treatment Act of 2017.

SB 329 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Manufactured homes: financial assistance programs.

SB 336 by Senator Joel Anderson (R-Alpine) – Exonerated inmates: transitional services.

SB 380 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – CalWORKs: child support.

SB 469 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Child support guidelines: low-income adjustments.

SB 612 by Senator Holly J. Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) – Foster care: transitional housing.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: