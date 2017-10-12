California Association of Food Banks and CA Grown ask Ag to help communities impacted by fires

Sacramento, California - In response to the devastating fires currently raging across California, the California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) and CA Grown are asking the state’s farmers and ranchers to consider donating food products to needy food banks across the state.

To connect with a food bank serving communities impacted by the ongoing fires, please contact:

Steve Linkhart | Farm to Family Director

California Association of Food Banks

(510) 350 – 9916

Requested products include: ready to eat foods

Area food banks are also in need of cash donations. Please consider giving to:

Yuba-Sutter Food Bank

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank

Fort Bragg Food Bank

As the country’s largest producer of food, California’s agricultural community has willingly stepped up in times of need. Earlier this month, our farmers and ranchers donated over 122 tons of food to needy families through the California Association of Food Bank’s Farm to Family Program.

For those thousands of victims displaced from their homes, a warm meal can make a world of difference. In this time of great suffering, the generosity of California’ agricultural community is great appreciated.