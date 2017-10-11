As California Wildfires Continue to Spread, Farmers Insurance Catastrophe Claims Teams Deploy to Help Customers

Los Angeles, California - Rapidly spreading wildfires in Mendocino, Napa, Orange, Sonoma and Yuba Counties have burned more than 100,000 acres in California and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents. In response, Farmers Insurance® catastrophe claims representatives have been dispatched to the affected areas and are helping customers impacted by the fires.
Farmers® customers can file a claim and receive in-person assistance at the following locations:
- Napa Valley College Gym, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, CA 94558
- Elks Lodge, 1200 Hastings Road, Ukiah, CA 95482
- The Home Depot, 4825 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Farmers Insurance customers impacted can also file a claim by contacting their agent, visiting www.Farmers.com , using the Farmers Insurance mobile app, or calling the 24-hour claims center:
- Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.
- Foremost® and 21st Century® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.
- Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.
- Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).