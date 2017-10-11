As California Wildfires Continue to Spread, Farmers Insurance Catastrophe Claims Teams Deploy to Help Customers

Los Angeles, California - Rapidly spreading wildfires in Mendocino, Napa, Orange, Sonoma and Yuba Counties have burned more than 100,000 acres in California and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents. In response, Farmers Insurance® catastrophe claims representatives have been dispatched to the affected areas and are helping customers impacted by the fires.

Farmers® customers can file a claim and receive in-person assistance at the following locations:

Napa Valley College Gym, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, CA 94558

Elks Lodge, 1200 Hastings Road, Ukiah, CA 95482

The Home Depot, 4825 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Farmers Insurance customers impacted can also file a claim by contacting their agent, visiting www.Farmers.com , using the Farmers Insurance mobile app, or calling the 24-hour claims center: