Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 23 by Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-Los Angeles) – Educational programs: single gender schools and classes.

AB 454 by Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-Los Angeles) – Personal income taxes: exclusion: wrongfully incarcerated individuals.

AB 606 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – State voter information guides.

AB 733 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Enhanced infrastructure financing districts: projects: climate change.

AB 805 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – County of San Diego: transportation agencies.

AB 864 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – California Conservation Corps: applicant selection.

AB 878 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Juveniles: restraints.

AB 957 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – Higher education regional workforce coordination: California Workforce Development Board.

AB 1070 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – Solar energy systems: contracts: disclosures.

AB 1176 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – High school equivalency tests.

AB 1294 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Solid waste: plastic products.

AB 1332 by Assemblymember Richard H. Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Juveniles: dependents: removal.

AB 1371 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Juveniles: ward, dependent, and nonminor dependent parents.

AB 1379 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Certified access specialist program: funding.

AB 1542 by Assemblymember Matthew M. Dababneh (D-Encino) – Violent felonies: video recording.

AB 1705 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – State Board of Guide Dogs for the Blind: guide dog instructors.

SB 442 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Public health: pools: drownings.

SB 563 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – Residential wood smoke.

SB 582 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions: advertising.

SB 605 by Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton) – Small Business Procurement and Contract Act: small business.

SB 751 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – School finance: school districts: annual budgets: reserve balance.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: