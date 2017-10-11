Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Luz Molina, 40, of National City, has been appointed to the California Board of Accountancy. Molina has been a technical proposal writer at Ajinomoto Althea Inc. since 2011, where she was a manufacturing associate from 2004 to 2010. Molina is a member of Hispanas Organized for Political Equality and the Parks, Recreation and Senior Citizens Advisory Board of National City. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Molina is a Democrat.

Maria Cadenas Quiroz, 39, of Santa Cruz, has been appointed to the California Board of Podiatric Medicine. Cadenas Quiroz has been executive director at Santa Cruz Community Ventures and owner principal at Cadenas consulting since 2015. She was senior community involvement manager and philanthropy manager at Driscoll Strawberry Associates from 2011 to 2015, executive director at the Cream City Foundation from 2005 to 2011, associate director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin from 2002 to 2005, a consultant for Accenture from 2000 to 2002 and student activities coordinator at Beloit College from 1997 to 2000. Cadenas Quiroz is a member of the Diversity Partnership Advisory Committee at the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County and Hispanas Organized for Political Equality and is a volunteer radio host for Radio Bilingue KHDC 90.9 FM, and KZSC 88.1 FM. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Alverno College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100. Cadenas Quiroz is a Democrat.

Michael Zapf, 68, of Oak Park, has been reappointed to the California Board of Podiatric Medicine, where he has served since 2012. Zapf has been a podiatrist in private practice since 1985. He was an instructor at the California College of Podiatric Medicine, Southern Campus at the Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Medical Center from 1987 to 1993, examiner I for the California Department of Public Health, Laboratory Field Services from 1977 to 1980 and a clinical microbiologist technologist at the University of California, Los Angeles Clinical Laboratory from 1976 to 1977. Zapf is a member of the California Podiatric Medical Association and the American Podiatric Medical Association. He earned a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the California College of Podiatric Medicine and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Zapf is a Democrat.