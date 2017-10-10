Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 467 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Local transportation authorities: transactions and use taxes.

AB 830 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – High school exit examination: repeal.

AB 1189 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Riverside County Transportation Commission: transactions and use tax.

AB 1282 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Transportation Permitting Task Force.

AB 1553 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona) – Economic development: Capital Access Loan Program.

SB 44 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – State lands: coastal hazard and legacy oil and gas well removal and remediation program.

SB 150 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Regional transportation plans.

SB 443 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) – Pharmacy: emergency medical services automated drug delivery system.

SB 458 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Beverage container recycling: pilot projects.

SB 510 by Senator Jeff E. Stone (R-Temecula) – Pharmacies: compounding.

SB 595 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – Metropolitan Transportation Commission: toll bridge revenues: BART Inspector General: Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: high-occupancy toll lanes.

SB 703 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Transactions and use taxes: Counties of Alameda and Santa Clara and City of Santa Fe Springs.

SB 724 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – Oil and gas: wells and production facilities.

SB 797 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board: transactions and use tax.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: