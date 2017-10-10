Governor Brown Signs Legislation to Increase Zero-Emission Vehicle Sales

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today signed legislation to strengthen California’s zero and near-zero emission vehicle markets and accelerate the state’s transition away from fossil-fuel-powered engines.
The Governor signed the following bills today:
- SB 498 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Requires at least 50 percent of the state’s light-duty vehicle fleet to be zero-emission vehicles by 2025, up from the current goal of 25 percent by 2020.
- AB 188 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas Jr. (D-Bakersfield) – Strengthens California’s program to remove the most polluting vehicles from the road by allowing certain light-duty trucks to qualify as a replacement vehicle so long as the truck meets higher vehicle efficiency standards.
- AB 544 by Assemblymember Richard H. Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Extends California’s program to allow certain clean alternative fuel vehicles to use high-occupancy vehicle (carpool) lanes.
- AB 615 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Extends the income caps for the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project to continue providing air quality and greenhouse gas emissions reduction benefits through programs that encourage the purchase of zero-emissions vehicles.
- AB 630 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Codifies a clean-car program that benefits low-income residents by helping them replace high-polluting vehicles with cleaner and more efficient vehicles.
- AB 739 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) – Requires at least 15 percent of specified heavy-duty vehicles newly purchased by state agencies to be zero-emission beginning in 2025, and at least 30 percent of those vehicles to be ZEV beginning in 2030.
- AB 1073 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Extends the requirement for funding of early deployment of clean heavy-duty trucks as part of California’s Clean Truck, Bus and Off-Road Vehicle program.
- AB 1082 and AB 1083 by Assemblymember Autumn R. Burke (D-Inglewood) – Authorize pilot programs to allow for new electric vehicle charging stations at state parks and beaches..
- AB 1274 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Temporarily expands the smog check exemption to vehicles eight model years old or newer while increasing the smog abatement fee to strengthen air quality programs.
- AB 1317 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Adds stationary irrigation or water conveyance engines to the list of equipment eligible for air quality incentives.
- AB 1452 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Authorizes local jurisdictions to dedicate on-street parking spaces on public streets for the exclusive purpose of charging a parked electric vehicle, provided appropriate signage is installed.